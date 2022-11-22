Old video of Faysal Qureshi dismissing Kamran Akmal goes viral

An old video of actor Faysal Qureshi taking the wicket of wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal resurfaced and is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Faysal Qureshi knocking over the wicketkeeper batter who tried to play a big shot.

The clip of the light-hearted moment has millions of views with thousands of likes and comments. A netizen said that he has nothing to say while another found him to be the most beautiful and talented cricketer in Asia.

Several social media users called for his inclusion in a Pakistan Super League franchise and the national team.

Related – What reminded Faysal Quraishi of Umer Sharif?

He is one of the most prolific actors with more than 20 national awards to name.

His performance in superhit serials “Main Aur Tum“, “Abhi Abhi“, “Madham Madham“, “Dil Kay Afsanay“, “Phir Kho Jaye Na“, “Tikon“, “Diya Jalay“, “Mera Saaein“, “Umm-e-Kulsoom“, “Akhri Barish“, “Khushboo Ka Ghar“, “Mera Pehla Pyar“, “Mera Yaqeen“, “Pachtawa“, “Roag“, “Main Bushra“, “Rang Laaga“, “Naraz“, “Tum Meri Ho“, “Mera Yaar Miladay“, “Waada“, “Aap Ke Liye“, “Zakham“, “Mein aur tum 2.0“, “Haiwan“, “Log Kya Kahenge” and others earned him praise.

Moreover, he has quite a following on the visual sharing social media application Instagram. He takes to the interactive portal to share clicks and clips with his fans.

Comments