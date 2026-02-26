Oliver 'Power' Grant passes away at the age of 52

Oliver “Power” Grant passed away at the age of 52.

On Monday, February 23, an American entrepreneur and film producer passed away at the age of 52. The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The Wu-Tang Clan confirmed the news in a social media post, writing, “Rest in Power, Power.” Fellow members paid tribute to the executive producer, recognising his role in shaping the collective’s legacy.

He further shared a photograph alongside Grant, captioned, “Paradise, my Brother safe Travels!! #pookie #power Bruh I am not ok.”

Raekwon wrote, “POWER we been everywhere …. now you everywhere ! the most high is merciful love you.”

Gza added, “We couldn’t have done it without him. Wu wouldn’t have come to fruition without Power. His passing is a profound loss to us all. My deepest condolences to the fam.”

Media outlet Okay Player described Grant as “a driving force behind one of hip-hop’s most influential movements”, adding, “His belief in creative control and community empowerment helped shape not only a group, but a dynasty that changed music forever. His impact will live on through the culture he helped elevate and the countless lives he inspired.”

Grant produced several Wu-Tang Clan projects and founded the Wu Wear clothing line, helping to expand the group’s influence beyond music. In a 2011 interview with Complex, he said, “Well, you know, at the end of the day, we are all interested in fashion. Initially, when we started doing the music, my interests just came from trying to figure out a way to diversify what we was doing, based on the fact that you know, I wasn’t a rapper or a producer or anything like that.”

The Wu-Tang Clan was named among the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees this week.