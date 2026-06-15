Singer and internet personality Oliver Tree, 32, was reported to have died in a helicopter crash over Rio de Janeiro on June 14, 2026, but fans are split between grieving the loss and speculating the artist may have faked his own death.

Viral ‘Flowers’ Video Fuelling Theories

Shortly after news broke that Tree was one of six killed in the mid-air collision of two helicopters in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Brazil, his Flowers music video became a trending topic. The clip shows Tree standing between two helicopters as he sings “Put flowers on my tombstone”.

Many fans described the visual as “creepy” and “eerily prophetic,” with one X user writing, “Check out this end of his music video”. The clip has since accumulated over 500,000 views and viewers noted chilling similarities between the music video’s visuals and the accident that also killed YouTuber Gaspi.

‘Definitely the Type of Guy’: Why Fans Suspect a Hoax

The artist’s history of satire, multiple alter-egos and elaborate stunts has prompted fans to question the report of his death. Some users pointed to a 2026 The Zach Sang Show interview where Tree discussed the contents of his will, stating that his family would be left “not a f_ing penny” with money going “back to artists”. Others also recalled a LSD trip he had at 13 where he “watched my own funeral” and called the experience a “rebirth”.

The artist’s alleged death has sparked varying reactions from fans online ranging from genuine mourning to strong skepticism. “Definitely the type of guy to fake his death for promo,” one user said, and entertainment observers commented on how artists’ use of metaphors and hyperbole may sometimes be taken literally without context. No official statement or verified interview by Tree claims he had prior knowledge of his death.

What Actually Happened on June 14, 2026

According to CNN and Brazilian authorities, Tree was on The World’s First World Tour, which he began in February, when the mid-air collision occurred in western Rio, close to a car dealership. Of the six victims in the accident including Tree were Argentinian creator Gaspar Prim Daz, Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, pilot Charles Marsillac and pilot Alexandre Souza.

Hours before the reported accident on June 14, 2026, Tree shared a photo of himself on his Instagram story with the caption “American for the 1st time in Brazil.” Tributes poured in from his musician friends KSI, Kid Cudi and bbno$, as well as internet personality Ethan Klein.

No Official Confirmation of Hoax

At the time of writing this article, representatives, official sources or reputable news outlets have yet to confirm or deny any of the theories claiming Tree faked his own death. Digital experts also warned that emotional clips without proper context could fuel a cycle of misinformation whereby claims are passed on from user to user. Comment sections below Tree’s reported death include mourning messages as well as debates between believers and skeptics.

Tree gained notoriety in 2016 as ‘Turbo’ and with his 2019 single “When I’m Down.” His last release, Hate You Badly, was dropped in April 2026.