Olivia Attwood has revealed a new tattoo, appearing to take a subtle dig at her ex-husband Bradley Dack following their recent split.

The TV presenter showed off the fresh ink on social media, unveiling the word “Savano” in red on her arm. While she confirmed it was a name, she chose not to reveal who or what it represents, sparking speculation among fans.

As she documented the process, Attwood joked about her decision to get another name tattoo, admitting, “I clearly haven’t learned my lesson. I’m feeling romantic.” She added that it would be her third name tattoo, calling herself “insane” in a light-hearted moment.

However, it was her cryptic comment – “I hope this one doesn’t break my heart” – that drew attention, with many interpreting it as a pointed reference to her past relationship with Dack.

Olivia Attwood previously had multiple tattoos linked to the footballer, including his shirt number, 23, and a matching phrase split between them. Despite the permanent ink, their relationship came to an end earlier this year, with Attwood alleging that Dack had been unfaithful multiple times during their decade-long romance. The pair had married in 2023.

The new tattoo has also fuelled speculation about Attwood’s love life, with some fans suggesting it could be linked to her rumoured relationship with Pete Wicks.