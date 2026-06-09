Olivia Burgess, Joshua Jackson spark romance rumors

Actor Joshua Jackson is fueling major romance rumors after being spotted looking incredibly cozy with a new mystery woman in New York City. On Sunday, June 7, 2026, The Affair alum was photographed smiling and holding hands during a romantic stroll through Manhattan with stunning model and dancer Olivia Burgess.

Jackson’s high-profile day out came right alongside his highly anticipated reunion with Dawson’s Creek costar Katie Holmes at the Tribeca Film Festival for their new movie, Happy Hours. But while fans are buzzing over his on-screen reunion with Holmes, everyone wants to know: Who exactly is Olivia Burgess?

Get to know the multitalented star who has captured the actor’s attention.

1. She Was Born in Paris

Though she established her modeling career as an adult, Burgess’s roots trace back to France. She spent her earliest years in Paris, raised by her mother—who was also a professional model. At age four, her family relocated to Washington, D.C. However, because her father remained in France, she frequently traveled back and forth, eventually using her modeling career as a full-circle opportunity to move back to the City of Light.

2. Modeling Wasn’t Her First Passion

Long before she signed with the prestigious Wilhelmina modeling agency, Burgess’s heart belonged to the equestrian world. She actively pursued horseback riding as a youth until an injury forced her to side-step the sport. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she decided to walk into a modeling agency to test the waters—and the rest is history.

3. She Has Walked for Major Fashion Houses

Burgess is a highly accomplished high-fashion and commercial model. Over the years, she has graced the runways for iconic designers and brands, including:

Jean Paul Gaultier

Chromat

Agent Provocateur

Additionally, she has lent her striking looks to massive print campaigns for retail giants like Bloomingdale’s and The Gap.

4. She Danced on Stage with Beyoncé

Burgess isn’t just a force on the runway; she is an incredibly talented, formally trained dancer. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance from Fordham University and the Ailey School. In fact, her professional dance skills earned her a spot on one of pop culture’s biggest stages. Burgess performed as a background dancer for Beyoncé during her iconic, show-stopping live performance of “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

“It wasn’t until the first rehearsal that I found out that I would be performing alongside Beyoncé at the VMAs. My mind was totally blown,” Burgess previously shared about the experience.

5. Her NYC Date with Joshua Jackson

The budding couple made headlines when they stepped out in the Big Apple looking blissfully happy. For their casual daytime date, Burgess paired a classic black tank top with gray Bermuda shorts and mules, while Jackson opted for a relaxed, matching linen button-up shirt and trousers. Neither party has officially confirmed a relationship, but their hand-holding and shared smiles hint at a budding new Hollywood romance.