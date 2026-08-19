Olivia Colman joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ S6

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman is joining the star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building for its upcoming sixth season.

Colman’s addition to the Hulu comedy-mystery series was revealed Tuesday in a video shared on the show’s Instagram account, featuring returning stars Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

In the clip, Gomez highlights the many guest stars joining the London-set season before Streep points out that one major name is still missing. Colman then appears in the frame in costume, confirming her involvement in the upcoming season.

Colman joins an already impressive lineup of British talent assembled for Season 6. The cast also includes David Tennant, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Jennifer Saunders, Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Jodie Whittaker, Rhea Norwood, Richard Ayoade, Amar Chadha-Patel, Matthew Beard, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, Adrian Lukis, Kathryn Hunter, Lesley Nicol and Peter Capaldi.

The upcoming season marks a major change of scenery for the series, with the amateur detective trio traveling to London to continue their latest investigation.

The story picks up after the events of the Season 5 finale, in which the group became embroiled in the mystery surrounding the death of Cinda Canning.

Alongside Gomez, Short and Meryl Streep, Steve Martin is also returning for the sixth season. Michael Cyril Creighton is also set to reprise his role.

Season 6 is currently in production in the United Kingdom, although Hulu has not yet announced an official release date.