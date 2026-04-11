Olivia Dean reflects on unexpected 'Best New Artist' triumph

Olivia Dean reflected on her emotions on her recent Grammy win for “Best New Artist”.

The British musician reflected on winning her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist in February and now speaking to ELLE, she admitted that her win was not expected by her.

The singer paused to explain herself further, “My heart is extremely full in a way that is kind of hard to even describe”.

Olivia continued, “I did not think that was going to happen. I can’t lie to you. I’ve never won a music award before.” She also recalled experiencing a memorable moment at the ceremony with fellow artist Lauryn Hill, who won the same award in 1999, the year Olivia was born.

She also noted, “I need to try and explain this properly, so you can truly wrap your head around it. There I am standing at the Grammys. I’m looking at Lauryn Hill, and she is doing this amazing D’Angelo tribute. She’s in my eyeline. I believe I’m in hers. I don’t think she was checking for me, but I was checking her”.

The 27-year-old continued, “She won Best New Artist the year I was born, my middle name is Lauryn after her… It was all the most serendipitous full-circle moment.”

Olivia added that the experience was a striking contrast to where she had been just weeks earlier, “I was just at home in London a couple of weeks ago on my sofa, then suddenly I’m holding a Grammy, and Queen Latifah’s looking at me.”

The So Easy (To Fall in Love), who rose to international prominence last year, was named Best New Artist ahead of fellow nominees Addison Rae, Lola Young, Alex Warren, Leon Thomas, Katseye, Sombr and The Marías.

It is also pertinent to mention that Olivia Dean has since been on a successful awards streak, winning four BRIT Awards and three MOBOs.