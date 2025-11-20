Olivia Munn reveals how Princess Kate’s words helped her through post-cancer struggles

Olivia Munn has revealed how Princess Kate’s candid reflections on life after cancer helped her feel seen during one of the most difficult phases of her own recovery.

During her appearance on Today, on November 19, the 45-year-old actor shared she felt “comforted” after hearing the Princess of Wales talking about the challenges that come after treatment.

“It was so great to hear her say it because I wasn’t able to put the words in myself, and I’ve been talking so much about breast cancer,” she gushed.

Munn further expressed, “The first part is hard, but a lot of people don’t talk about how hard the second part is. I actually didn’t know how to articulate it, and then I heard her say recently that, ‘Oh, it’s hard, but this other part is really tough. The part after the surgeries and stuff like that.’”

“It really made me feel so comforted that someone in her position was talking about it, because I needed to hear that. I needed someone to articulate that,” she added.

Olivia Munn revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer. That same year, Princess Kate also shared that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer.

In January of this year, the future queen shared that she was in remission and resumed a fuller schedule of public duties.