Olivia Rodrigo is clearing up speculation surrounding her new single The Cure, revealing that despite sharing a title with the legendary British rock band, the song has no direct connection to The Cure.

During an appearance on The Elvis Duran Show, the 23-year-old singer addressed fan theories linking the track to the iconic group fronted by Robert Smith.

“Honestly, this song, ‘The Cure,’ has nothing to do with the band,” Rodrigo explained. “Although I love it so much, it just is a happy coincidence.”

Despite distancing the song from the band itself, Rodrigo revealed she shares a close friendship with Smith, saying the pair speak regularly. “I love him. We talk like, every week. He’s amazing,” she said.

The friendship between Rodrigo and the rock icon has grown increasingly public over the past year. In 2025, Smith joined Rodrigo on stage during her Glastonbury performance, where the pair performed classic Cure hits including Just Like Heaven and Friday I’m in Love.

Earlier this year, Smith also praised Olivia Rodrigo in an interview with British Vogue, revealing he had listened to both of her albums, Sour and Guts. He described her music as impossible “not to fall in love with” and shared that the two had spent time together in the studio discussing music, fashion and creativity.

Rodrigo said her upcoming single represents a more mature emotional perspective than some of her earlier work. “It’s a new perspective that I haven’t had the maturity to express before,” she explained, adding that she is especially proud of the song.