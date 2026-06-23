Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her dream music festival to life with the launch of Daisy Chain Fields, a not-for-profit event featuring an exclusively female and female-fronted lineup.

The 23-year-old Grammy-winning singer unveiled the festival in a new cover story with Pitchfork, revealing that the idea was inspired by Lilith Fair, the iconic 1990s music festival founded by Sarah McLachlan.

Set to take place on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California, Daisy Chain Fields will feature performances from Rodrigo herself alongside Chappell Roan, KATSEYE, Doechii, Mitski, Rachel Chinouriri, Bikini Kill, Garbage, the Breeders, Santigold, Die Spitz and Quiet Light. The official festival poster also teases special appearances from Stevie Nicks, Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and McLachlan.

“I actually feel like it’s my calling in some weird way,” Rodrigo told Pitchfork. “I have had this dream to do this festival for a really long time.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the event’s name, the singer said she wanted it to symbolize women “being strong and beautiful together.” She described the festival’s atmosphere as “hippie girl, riot grrrl punk type of thing, like flower child meets riot grrrl.”

According to Olivia Rodrigo, none of the artists participating in the event will make a profit. Instead, proceeds from ticket sales will benefit organizations dedicated to supporting women and girls, including Planned Parenthood and the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

“I just feel like we need something really positive to do and see, and young girls need awesome role models who are supporting other women and who are engaging in something that’s really joyful and musical and community-oriented,” she said.

The singer later shared the announcement on social media, writing, “I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that.”

Olivia Rodrigo recently dropped her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.