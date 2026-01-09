Olivia Rodrigo celebrates 5 years of ‘Drivers License’ with David Byrne cover

Olivia Rodrigo is marking a major milestone in her career!

The 22-year-old singer celebrated the fifth anniversary of her breakout hit Drivers License on Thursday, January 8 with a surprise tribute from one of her musical heroes.

Taking to her Instagram account, Olivia Rodrigo shared a newly released cover of Drivers License by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and reflected on the song that changed her life.

The singer revealed that Byrne’s reimagined version left her deeply emotional as he adjusted some of the lyrics to reflect his own perspective.

In his version, Byrne sang, “And you’re probably with that blond boy / The one that always made me doubt / He’s so much younger than me / Everything I’m insecure about.

“SOUR is turning 5 years old this year! and to celebrate, i’m so excited to announce an upcoming series of reimagined SOUR covers from some of my favorite artists ever. we’re starting off insanely strong with an incredible reworking of ‘drivers license’ from one of my all-time heroes, David Byrne,” she wrote on Instagram.

Rodrigo further added, “David is nothing short of a legend and I actually cried when I heard his version of this song. You can stream it now or pre order a 7-inch vinyl with his cover and our version of “Burning Down the House” from gov ball. I’m stoked!! Go give it a listen.”

Released in January 2021, Drivers License debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for eight consecutive weeks.

It later earned Rodrigo a Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, along with MTV Video Music Awards for Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year.