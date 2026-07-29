Olivia Rodrigo appears to have a new romance in her life after she was spotted enjoying a cosy outing with Julian Croonenberghs in New York City.

The Grammy-winning singer was photographed spending time with Croonenberghs at a city park earlier this week.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the pair were seen enjoying time on the grass, while another image showed Croonenberghs kissing Rodrigo’s hand. Both kept a low profile for the outing, wearing sunglasses and baseball caps.

Rodrigo, 23, was first linked to Croonenberghs, a private equity associate, in June after photos surfaced of the pair having dinner together in Brooklyn.

Earlier this month, fans also shared a photo on X that appeared to show them together at an airport, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

The outing marks Rodrigo’s first public romance since reports emerged that she and British actor Louis Partridge had gone their separate ways. The pair were first linked in October 2023 after being spotted together during Halloween celebrations in London before making several public appearances, including their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival and a visit to Wimbledon in July 2025.

By the end of 2025, reports suggested the couple had split, though neither Rodrigo nor Partridge publicly addressed the speculation.