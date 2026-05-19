Olivia Rodrigo Drops Surprise Update, Teasing New Music

Olivia Rodrigo has finally unveiled a surprise update, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. The pop sensation has been sparking fan theories with cryptic hints, and it seems she’s ready to reveal what’s next.

Rodrigo’s third album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love”, is set to drop on June 12, 2026, and she’s giving us a sneak peek. The lead single, “Drop Dead”, was released on April 17, 2026, and fans are already obsessed.

Rodrigo’s been working hard on this album, and she’s stoked to share it with us. She’s even revealed that she’s watched every episode of Sex and the City three times, finding inspiration in the iconic show.

About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is making waves in the music industry! Born on February 20, 2003, in Murrieta, California, she’s a singer-songwriter and actress who’s been turning heads since her Disney Channel days.

Her music often explores themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, and teenage emotions, resonating with fans worldwide.

Career Highlights:

Sour (2021) – her debut album, which won three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.

Guts (2023) – her second album, which debuted atop the Billboard 200.

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love (2026) – her upcoming third album, set to release on June 12.

The Unraveled Tour (2026-2027) – her latest concert tour, kicking off on September 25, 2026.