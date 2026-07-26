Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with fresh music video leak

When images from Olivia Rodrigo’s purported music video set leaked, the internet went wild, with fans speculating on what it might be depicting.

Fans noticed equipment bearing her name at a botanical garden in New York City, where the 23-year-old pop sensation appeared to be working on a video project.

Fans continue to speculate that the music video is for her song “Maggots for Brains” from You Seem Quite Melancholy for a Girl So in Love.

🚨🎥 | Olivia Rodrigo was filming a music video in New York yesterday, which is rumored to be for “maggots for brains” ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/oLutgjvaeZ — Leaks About Pop World (@leaks_aboutpop) July 26, 2026

Expressing their thoughts on X, one user wrote, “it’ll probably be honeybee i think BUT if it’s not i think it wont be huge because her team wont promote it.” Another fan added, “NO PLS MAKE IT HONEYBEE OR EXPECTATIONS.”

A third user chimed in, “Should have been honeybee or less or expectations.”

“Don’t forget Iceland and how she had members of her staff there with her,” another continued, while others shared, “I want a video for maggots for brains,” and “I feel like she’s filming multiple acts in different surroundings.”

Some users speculated, “Im hoping its the new song for Spider-Man personally. Ill take a Maggots For Brains video too,” and “ITS SO MAGGOT FOR BRAINS.”