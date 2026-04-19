Olivia Rodrigo joins Addison Rae for surprise Coachella show

Olivia Rodrigo joined Addison Rae as a surprise guest for a thrilling performance that set fans’ hearts racing. During the TikToker-turned-musician’s set on Saturday night, April 18, the 23-year-old singer lit up the second weekend of Coachella. The high point of the night arrived when the “drivers license” singer joined Rae on stage during “Headphones On.” Olivia Rodrigo sang the line, “I compare myself to the new it girl,” before the duo launched into a live performance of the brand-new hit, “Drop Dead.”

Fans showered social media with adulation shortly after video excerpts of the performance went viral. One user commented that her voice is so good, while another stated, “Olivia for headline 2027.” A third social media user added that they were simply obsessed with the girls. Another admirer remarked that Olivia Rodrigo is a pure talent who enters wearing simple jeans without any stage effects—just her charisma—leaving the audience in raptures.

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Following the unexpected appearance, rumors have swirled that the two may collaborate on the “deja vu” hitmaker’s next album. On April 17, Rodrigo released the lead track, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” alongside a music video filmed at the Palace of Versailles. Olivia Rodrigo’s eagerly awaited third studio album, also titled You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, is scheduled for release on June 12, 2026.