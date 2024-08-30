Olivia Rodrigo makes it official with beau Louis Partridge

American singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Louis Partridge.

Hollywood starlet Olivia Rodrigo, who has been linked up with British actor Louis Partridge since last year, confirmed her affair with him, as the young couple stepped out together at the red carpet of ongoing Venice Film Festival.

The Disney alum joined her beau at the festival for the premiere of his miniseries ‘Disclaimer’, headlined by Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett, as the two posed together, making a stylish appearance in their twinning outfits.

For the outing, Rodrigo slipped in a vampy black slip dress, featuring velvet floral embellishments, which she styled with strappy black heels, a pair of earrings and a bold red pout.

On the other hand, the ‘Enola Holmes’ actor made a dapper entry wearing a classic black suit paired with a white shirt, platform boots and sunglasses.

Their matching vampy outfits reminded many of the ‘Twilight’ pair Edward and Bella.

Notably, Rodrigo and Partridge first sparked the dating rumours in October last year. Since then, both celebrities have made multiple public appearances to support each other, but maintained their private relationship.