Olivia Rodrigo names Audrey Hobert her 'Artist of the Summer'

Olivia Rodrigo recently confirmed that Audrey Hobert has achieved success not just with casual music lovers, but with fellow artists as well. After attending Hobert’s performances, the 23-year-old pop sensation declared her to be her “artist of the summer.”

The “drivers license” hitmaker gushed in a recent conversation, stating, “I love Audrey Hobert. She makes me really happy and feel really confident, and I enjoy just turning that on. I love the song ‘Silver Jubilee’ a lot. ‘Sue Me’, obviously; ‘Phoebe’. I love ‘Sex and the City’. So many.”

As soon as their two worlds collided, fans flooded the comments to express their excitement, writing, “SCREAMING MY BABIES AUDLIVIA IS ALIVE AND WELL,” and “I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT.”

A third user remarked, “WE CHEER,” while another stated, “AUDLIVIA TRUTHERS FOR THE WIN.”

Olivia Rodrigo names Audrey Hobert as her summer soundtrack, via Nylon. I love Audrey Hobert. She makes me really happy and feel really confident and I enjoy just turning that on. I love the song “Silver Jubilee” a lot. “Sue Me,” obviously; “Phoebe.” I love “Sex and the City.”… pic.twitter.com/85Lybh04bl — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) July 29, 2026

Others on social media added, “oh she understands ball,” and “the tasteful mother she is,” while many simply cheered, “MY GIRLS,” and “Two queens.”

Earlier this week, when images from Olivia Rodrigo’s purported music video set leaked, the internet went wild, with fans speculating on what it might be depicting.

Fans noticed equipment bearing her name at a botanical garden in New York City, where the 23-year-old pop sensation appeared to be working on a video project.

Fans continue to speculate that the music video is for her song “Maggots for Brains” from You Seem Quite Melancholy for a Girl So in Love.