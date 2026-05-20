Olivia Rodrigo shares excitement for new song 'The Cure'

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up for the May 22 release of her next single, “The Cure,” which she has already named as her favorite track from her upcoming album.

The Grammy-winning artist announced the new single on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, May 19, ahead of its Friday release. In the post, the 23-year-old singer wrote, “’The Cure’ comes out this Friday. It’s my favorite song on the album and one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made. couldn’t be more excited for you guys to hear it.”

In keeping with her signature Gen Z aesthetic, Olivia Rodrigo paired the announcement with a playful, pink-themed teaser image and provided a pre-save link for the track.

“The Cure” serves as the second single from the pop star’s highly anticipated third studio album, following the success of “Drop Dead,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 immediately after its April release. Geffen Records is scheduled to release the full album, titled You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, on June 12.

Fans have already begun speculating about the new track’s title, with many drawing connections to the legendary alternative rock band The Cure—especially after listeners noticed apparent lyrical references to the group in “Drop Dead.” The title has fueled theories that Olivia Rodrigo will be blending her trademark romantic narratives with alternative rock influences for this era.

According to Rodrigo’s recent description of the project, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is a compilation of “sad love songs” that deeply explore the emotional highs and vulnerabilities of being passionately in love.