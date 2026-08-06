Olivia Rodrigo slams Trump over planned parenthood funding cuts

Olivia Rodrigo has renewed her criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump by joining a new campaign supporting reproductive health care access following funding cuts affecting Planned Parenthood.

The 23-year-old Grammy-winning singer appeared in a campaign video shared on the social media accounts of Daisy Chain Fields, her upcoming all-women music festival.

The clip highlights the closure of nearly 30 Planned Parenthood health centers since Trump signed legislation that reduced the organization’s federal funding.

The video opens with text reading, “Learning that nearly 30 Planned Parenthood health centers have closed since President Donald Trump signed a law ‘defunding’ Planned Parenthood,” as Rodrigo and other women stand solemnly. The mood then shifts as they begin dancing while new text appears: “But we’ll never stop fighting for sexual and reproductive health care!!!”

The campaign is set to Rodrigo’s song My Way and reinforces her long-standing advocacy for reproductive rights.

On July 4, 2025, Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law. The legislation reduced federal funding for Planned Parenthood and included cuts to Medicaid funding, changes that critics say have made reproductive health care more difficult to access for many women.

Rodrigo has been a vocal supporter of Planned Parenthood for several years. During her GUTS World Tour, she launched Fund 4 Good, a global initiative aimed at promoting reproductive health freedom and advancing opportunities for women, girls and others seeking equitable access to health care.