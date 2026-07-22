Olivia Rodrigo has fueled fresh dating speculation after being spotted spending time with private equity executive Julian Croonenberghs, months after rumors emerged that she had split from British actor Louis Partridge.

The “Vampire” singer was recently seen around Brooklyn with Croonenberghs, prompting fans to wonder whether the pair are more than just friends. The speculation intensified after photos surfaced online on Monday that appeared to show the two traveling together from Iceland to New York.

Neither Rodrigo nor Croonenberghs has publicly commented on the rumors, and representatives for the singer have not responded to requests for comment.

Croonenberghs works at private equity firm Hg Capital and has an impressive academic and professional background. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Brown University, where he studied applied mathematics and computer science.

Outside of finance, Croonenberghs represented the United States Men’s National Field Hockey Team from 2018 to 2020 and is fluent in both Dutch and French.

The latest dating rumors come after Rodrigo’s reported relationship with British actor Louis Partridge. The pair were linked throughout 2024, frequently appearing together before sparking breakup speculation earlier this year when they stopped being seen publicly as a couple.

Before Partridge, Olivia Rodrigo briefly dated music executive and DJ Zack Bia in 2022. The relationship was short-lived and ended after only a few months.

The Grammy-winning singer was also romantically linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett around 2020.