Olivia Rodrigo spills on tea date with Harry Styles

Olivia Rodrigo is spilling beans on a full-circle moment from her childhood involving Harry Styles!

During her recent appearance on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s podcast Music Makes Us on Tuesday, December 16, the 22-year-old singer revealed that she used to write One Direction fan fiction in elementary school and years later, she actually hung out with Styles.

“I used to write One Direction fan fiction when I was in elementary school. Many years later, I hung out with Harry Styles, and we got tea, and we walked around,” Olivia Rodrigo sweetly shared.

She continued, “And I got home, and I was like, ‘What the f—?’ I feel like I wrote that in a fan fiction, and now I’ve lived it. That is so crazy how that can happen in your life.”

The Deja vu singer went on to gush over him as she called him “sweet” before adding that if she told her 10-year-old self that was in her future, she’d say, “Shut the f— up, you’re lying.”

Olivia Rodrigo first revealed she enjoyed Styles fan fiction in an August 2023 cover story with Vogue.

The Traitor hitmaker last took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in November to perform “We’re Going to Be Friends” in honor of the White Stripes.