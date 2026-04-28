Olivia Rodrigo delivered an unexpected treat to fans over the weekend, making a surprise appearance at an open mic night in New York City.

The Grammy-winning singer took to the stage at Pete’s Candy Store on Sunday evening, where she performed her new single Drop Dead for an unsuspecting crowd. Known for spotlighting emerging artists, the venue’s regular open mic event turned extraordinary with Rodrigo’s low-key performance.

One of the performers, a musician known as Industry Monk, later shared on Instagram that he had no idea the global pop star would be appearing, writing that he was “unaware I was opening for Olivia Rodrigo.”

Dressed casually and accompanied by an acoustic guitarist, Rodrigo delivered an intimate rendition of “Drop Dead,” offering fans a stripped-back version of the track.

The song was officially released on April 17 alongside a music video filmed at the Palace of Versailles. It serves as the lead single from Rodrigo’s upcoming third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, which is scheduled for release on June 12 via Geffen Records.

Earlier this month, she delivered the first live performance of “Drop Dead” with Addison Rae during the “Diet Pepsi” singer’s Coachella set.

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is set for a June 12 release via Geffen Records