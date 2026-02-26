Olivia Rodrigo teases fans about her new album

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo teases a new tease about her highly anticipated third album, OR3.

Olivia Rodrigo shared in her Instagram post a studio snapshot with her longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, captioned, “Finishing records”.

The image immediately ignited excitement among Rodrigo’s fanbase, known as Livies, who have been eagerly awaiting news on her next project. Rodrigo herself commented on the photo, humorously noting, “the palpable stress in this photo hahahha,” giving fans a glimpse into the album’s creative process.

Earlier, Rodrigo released her sophomore album GUTS in September 2023, earning six additional Grammy nominations. While details about OR3 remain largely under wraps, the recent studio post from Nigro suggests the album may be nearing completion. Fans have speculated on potential titles, with Rodrigo ruling out CARD, though many believe it could be called LUCK, continuing her four-letter album naming trend.

In addition to teasing OR3, Rodrigo surprised fans last month with a cover of her debut hit Drivers License, performed by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne. This move further fueled excitement for her upcoming project, highlighting her evolving artistry and creative collaborations.

While an official release date for OR3 has yet to be announced, the studio activity and social media posts indicate fans may not have long to wait. Olivia Rodrigo continues to be a major force in pop music, with anticipation for her third album building worldwide.

