Olivia Rodrigo turns 23 in vintage dress once worn by Lindsay Lohan

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 23rd birthday in full swing!

On the joyous occasion, the singer gave a stylish nod to fashion history as she stepped out in a vintage minidress once worn by Lindsay Lohan more than two decades ago.

Rodrigo celebrated her special day on February 20 with a party in Los Angeles, choosing a pink and white 2004 Spring Summer dress from Blumarine. The embellished mini, finished with a flirty pleated skirt, was first seen on Lohan at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

Rodrigo reimagined the archival look for a new generation, pairing it with a Begonia pink cropped trench coat from Burberry, baby pink heels and a sparkling tiara. She later swapped the coat for a playful pink boa.

Lohan appeared delighted to see the dress revived, commenting under photos from the celebration, “Love the dress beautiful! Happy birthday!”

Rodrigo’s birthday ensemble is the latest example of her commitment to vintage dressing. In recent years, she has gravitated toward archival runway pieces rather than brand new couture. She attended the 2025 Grammys in a 2001 gown by Versace and previously chose a 1990s look from Chanel for a 2021 visit to the White House.

By breathing new life into archival designs, Rodrigo continues to prove that in fashion, what is old can feel strikingly modern again.