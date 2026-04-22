Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her highly-anticipated new single ‘Drop Dead’, and it’s getting everyone talking.

The song is the lead single from her upcoming third studio album, ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’, set to release on June 12, 2026.

‘Drop Dead’ is a synth-pop anthem that showcases Rodrigo’s signature confessional songwriting style, with lyrics that capture the intensity of new attraction.

In the song, Rodrigo sings about finding her dream man and obsessing over him, referencing internet stalking and astrological compatibility. The track features a nod to The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’, with Rodrigo admitting she’s a fan of the band.

Fans are speculating that the song might be about her ex-boyfriend Louis Partridge, given the lyrics and their past relationship.

About the Album:

Title: You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Genre: Synth-pop, Alt-pop

Collaborators: Dan Nigro, Amy Allen

Rodrigo has been teasing her new album with cryptic pink album teasers in Los Angeles and London. She’s also performed ‘Drop Dead’ live at Coachella with Addison Rae, generating buzz around the release.