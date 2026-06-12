Olivia Rodrigo has released her highly anticipated third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, on June 12 via Geffen Records.

The album, which fans had eagerly awaited, explores the emotional highs and lows of love, heartbreak and self-discovery.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter expressed her excitement about the release and described the project as a “time capsule of a relationship.”

“It’s my attempt at capturing love from both sides of the coin. The hope and the disappointment. The insanity and the clarity. The entanglement and the unravelling,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the creative journey behind the record, Olivia Rodrigo credited longtime producer Dan Nigro as a key collaborator, calling him her “musical confidant” over the past five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

She also thanked songwriter Amy Allen and a team of musicians and creatives who contributed to shaping both the sound and visual identity of the album.

“And most of all thank you guys for listening. It sounds corny but I truly feel so lucky that I get to share in this journey with you all. The idea of someone listening to these songs and letting them into their world is the most wonderful thing I can think of. Here’s to hoping!” she added.

The album includes previously released singles such as Drop Dead and The Cure, alongside a full tracklist divided into two thematic sections: Girl So in Love and You Seem Pretty Sad.

Girl So in Love

Drop Dead

Stupid Song

Honey bee

Maggots for Brains

U + Me = <3

My Way

Purple

You Seem Pretty Sad

The Cure

Begged

What’s Wrong With Me

Less

Expectations

Cigarette Smoke