Olivia Rodrigo’s Third Album: Stream It at Midnight

Olivia Rodrigo’s third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, drops worldwide on Friday, June 12, 2026 via Geffen Records — and it’s already one of the most anticipated pop releases of the year.

Release Time: When You Can Stream It

The album arrives at 12:00 AM local time in every country, meaning New Zealand gets it first and it rolls out hour by hour. For U.S. fans, there’s a simultaneous drop:

East Coast (ET): 12:00 AM Friday, June 12

West Coast (PT): 9:00 PM Thursday, June 11

Major time zones:

UK (GMT): 12:00 AM

Europe (CET): 12:00 AM

India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan: 12:00 AM local time

Rodrigo’s team warns fans to stay off social media until listening to avoid lyric spoilers.

Album Details & Tracklist

Produced entirely by Dan Nigro, the 13-track LP is split into two sections: “Girl So in Love” and “You Seem Pretty Sad”.

Full tracklist:

The 13-track album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love opens with “drop dead” and “stupid song”, before moving into “honeybee” and the biting “maggots for brains.” The middle stretch includes the romantic “u + me”, followed by “my way” and “purple.” Current single “the cure” leads into “begged” and the Robert Smith collaboration “what’s wrong with me.” The record closes with “less,” “expectations,” and the final track “cigarette smoke.”

Lead singles “Drop Dead” (April 17) and “The Cure” (May 22) are already charting.

“The Cure” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 in the UK. She also debuted “what’s wrong with me” live with The Cure’s Robert Smith at Primavera Sound 2026.

Themes & Sound

Rodrigo told British Vogue the album is full of “sad love songs” written from a joyful place, exploring “fear or yearning” even in romance. She said her favorite love songs have “a tinge of fear or yearning in them”. The project reflects her first “big girl relationship” and marks a shift from the heartbreak of SOUR and GUTS.

Rollout: Pop-Ups, Pre-Saves & Tour

Immersive LA Events: The Cure Gallery (June 12-14) recreates the “The Cure” video set, while The Park Experience (June 11-14) transforms her iconic LA mural wall.

Record Pre-Saves: Nearly 4 million pre-saves on Spotify, the most for any upcoming release.

The Unraveled Tour: An 86-date world tour starts Sept 25, 2026 through May 2027 with Wolf Alice and The Last Dinner Party.

Album Cover & Title

The cover shows Rodrigo upside-down on a swing in a pink dress. She broke her four-letter title streak from SOUR and GUTS, stylizing the name in all lowercase.