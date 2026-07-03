Olivia Wilde becomes candid with her relationship advice

Olivia Wilde revealed how to stay in a long relationship. The 42-year-old actress recently touched upon the topic of love and relationships while promoting her new film, The Invite.

During an interview, Wilde began by recognising relationships as difficult and said couples need to have honest conversations, even when they are uncomfortable.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she stated, “Relationships are hard. It’s impossible to… It’s not impossible, but it feels impossible, I think, at times, to sustain a relationship with one person for a very long time if you don’t have these difficult conversations that the movie is really about”

She said it can be hard for two people to stay together for a long time if they avoid talking about important issues. Wilde recently also spoke about her breakup with former fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she recalled the moment she realised their relationship had come to an end. She continued, “Jason and I had been having a rough time there for a while. We had a real bumpy, bumpy ride, and we were driving home from my birthday party my friends had had, and I said, ‘Did you give me a birthday present?’ And he said, ‘What would I get you, Olivia? I don’t know you.’ And he wasn’t wrong. We didn’t know each other anymore”.

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She said that after her birthday celebration in 2020, she asked Sudeikis if he had bought her a birthday gift. Wilde said he replied that he did not know what to get because he no longer knew her. She said his answer made her realise they had grown apart.

The Invite follows a married couple whose relationship is tested after they invite their neighbours over for dinner and receive an unexpected proposal. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton. It is based on the Spanish film The People Upstairs, which has also been adapted in several other countries.

Wilde also said filming the movie in the order of the story helped the cast naturally experience the emotions of their characters. The Invite was released in cinemas on June 26.