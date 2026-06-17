Olivia Wilde opens up about Harry Styles relationship, Backlash, and the "Lovely Bubble"

Nearly four years after their separation, Olivia Wilde is finally discussing her relationship with Harry Styles and the immense backlash it garnered over their 10-year age difference.

Wilde on Call Her Daddy: “It Really Did Upset People”

In the Wednesday, June 17, 2026 episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the 42-year-old actress-director addressed dating the 32-year-old pop star from 2021 until late 2022.

“People were f—ing pissed,” Wilde admitted in recalling the reception to their romance, which first sparked on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. “I don’t know how much I understand it yet. It was crazy”.

Wilde, 36 at the time of their initial relationship, and Styles, 26, were Subject to “lots of judgment and backlash about their age-gap love story.” She believed that the criticism had “very little to do with me” and offered insight into society’s perception of women: “It is what we’ve done to women for a long time”.

Styles’ parasocial fan burden: “It’s not something I envy”

Wilde believed that much of the fury stemmed from Styles’ avid fanbase and their “parasocial relationships” with the star. She deemed it “such a weighty burden” and “such an immense burden for all these stars to carry that is f—ing impossible.”

Their romantic relationship behind the scenes: “So Sweet and Very Domestic”

Describing their almost-two-year love affair as “the loveliest relationship,” Wilde revealed, “It was so sweet and so beautiful, actually really, really, very domestic and very kind, and lovely.”

“We were really in this, like, little bubble and the judgment never really came into the bubble which is a miracle and proof that we made it work.” According to the actress, “No matter what she did, it seemed to annoy everyone involved.”

Timeline: Don’t Worry Darling to their 2022 split

Styles and Wilde met when he was cast in Don’t Worry Darling, a movie that Wilde directed, in 2020. The public got wind of their romance in January 2021 when they were spotted together at manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding. However, the duo broke up in November 2022 with reports citing “different priorities” due to Styles’ tour and Wilde’s desire to focus on her children with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.

Now: New partners and co-parenting

Wilde is now reportedly dating British art dealer Caspar Jopling and they went Instagram official in January 2026. Styles is believed to be engaged to actress Zo Kravitz and this was reportedly confirmed in April 2026. Wilde and Sudeikis continue to co-parent Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, and the duo was spotted exchanging a hug at school drop-off recently.