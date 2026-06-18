Olivia Wilde shares rare insights into sharing child custody

Olivia Wilde shared how motherhood has impacted her mindset. The 42-year-old actress recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During the podcast, she noted that she offered rare insights into how she co-parents her two children with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. She continued, “I’m a very present mom even when I’m not able to be consistently present. I share custody, and I am really grateful for the opportunity to have this space when I am completely with my kids, completely engaged with them, and they are the focus. … It’s an interesting thing, like, once you are sharing custody with someone. It shifts the way you think about parenting.”

“I really value the opportunity to be completely present with them, and then to hand them off to a very capable co-parent who is very present with them when he’s with them,” she explained. “Then, I have this space, which is permission to then go work my f—ing ass off.”

The Invite actress further shared that she and Jason work “really well” together, adding that she believes their kids are getting the “best of us” thanks to co-parenting. Olivia noted, “I actually find this divvying up of responsibility in a way can allow for really amazing parenting because we are always our best with our kids. They get the best of us”.

“I mean, we are great f—ing co-parents,” she continued. “These kids are consistently getting the best of us in a way that when we were together was not possible because we did not work together, but we work really well as separated co-parents.” Olivia added, “When I talk to people who are just in very unhappy situations and staying in it for the kids, I’m like, ‘You’re doing no one any favors.'”