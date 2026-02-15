Olly Murs honors Caroline Flack on 6th death anniversary

On the sixth anniversary of Caroline Flack’s passing, Olly Murs posted a heartfelt remembrance. At the age of 40, Flack, the host of Love Island, passed away in February 2020.

A day after Valentine’s Day, Olly Murs shared a vintage image of the pair from their 2011 meeting to commemorate the anniversary. “6 years and it still feels strange you’re not here,” Olly Murs wrote. He continued, “This photo was the first time we met in Birmingham 2011 and after about 5 mins in a room we just clicked straight away! We walked out already laughing and giggling together. I miss those moments caz x thinking of ya family today.”

The two were well-known for their close connection both on and off-screen, having co-hosted The X Factor together. Comedian Leigh Francis also honored Flack by posting a picture of them, writing, “Bless little Flack. Remember her always laughing x.”

Her final months were covered in the moving Channel 4 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death. The program included voice notes and text messages from Flack documenting the emotional turmoil she experienced prior to a court proceeding over an alleged assault involving her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in 2019.

Coroner Mary Hassell ruled that Flack took her own life after learning that prosecutors would press charges, noting that she found it difficult to handle the prospect of intense media scrutiny. In her final days, Flack sent messages to friends that were later featured in the documentary, including one stating, “I don’t see any way out of this,” and another saying, “I’m having a big panic attack.” Her mother, Christine, has consistently demanded explanations regarding the handling of the case.