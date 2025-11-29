Olympic hero Imran Sherwani passes away at 63

Imran Sherwani, the former Great Britain and England hockey star best remembered for his decisive role in the iconic 1988 Olympic final, has passed away at the age of 63, his family confirmed.

Sherwani was a central figure in Great Britain’s stunning gold-medal triumph at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

This victory ended the nation’s 68-year wait for an Olympic title in men’s hockey and remains the last time the team has reached the podium at the Games.

Sherwani represented both England and Great Britain with distinction during his international career, earning a combined 94 caps.

He featured 49 times for England and a further 45 times for Great Britain, cementing his reputation as one of the most dependable defenders of his generation.

Alongside Olympic glory, he also won a silver medal with England at the 1986 World Cup and followed it up with another silver at the European Championship in 1987.

Away from the field, Imran Sherwani showed remarkable courage in later life after being diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s in December 2019, a condition he publicly disclosed two years later in a bid to raise awareness.

His family, in a heartfelt statement, said that while the sporting world knew him for his achievements, they would always remember him as a devoted family man whose warmth, humour and kindness left a lasting impression on all those around him.

Tributes poured in from across the hockey community following the news of his passing.

EuroHockey President Marcos Hofmann described Sherwani as one of the very finest players of his era, adding that his performance in the Seoul final would forever remain one of the sport’s most iconic moments.

England Hockey CEO Rich Beer also paid a glowing tribute, calling Sherwani a true icon whose influence extended far beyond the pitch.