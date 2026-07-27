Olympic triathlon champ Beaugrand to sit out European athletics

Olympic triathlon champion Cassandre Beaugrand will not take part in next month’s European championships in Birmingham, her agent said Monday.

Beaugrand had turned her attention to the track this season after a tough 2024-25 season during which she lost her world triathlon crown.

It was a bet that paid off, the 29-year-old setting a French record over 5,000m — since bettered by Sarah Madeleine — and also a national record in the 3,000m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco.

After that Monaco performance, Beaugrand said: “We will see if I change my mind, and maybe run in Birmingahm.

“It’s going to be a tactical race, so not sure if I am good at it.”

Beaugrand’s agent Julien Galland told AFP that while the “desire was very strong”, there had not been enough time to prepare to deliver a good result in Birmingham, with the European champs scheduled for August 10-16.