Oman Air expands baggage allowance on key routes

Responding to growing passenger demand and its commitment to improving the overall travel experience, Oman Air has rolled out a series of enhancements to its Economy Class fare bundles, including a significant increase in check-in baggage allowance on select routes.

Travellers flying to destinations such as the Indian Subcontinent, Cairo, Manila, Dar es Salaam, Baghdad and Zanzibar will now receive 20kg of check-in baggage under the Super Saver fare, which was previously limited to cabin baggage only.

For the same routes, the Comfort fare now offers 30kg, while the Flex fare has been upgraded to include 40kg of check-in baggage, aligning with customer preferences.

Oman Air has also been refining its service offerings to provide greater flexibility and convenience. Earlier this year, it introduced a “cancel for any reason” feature for Super Saver fares, alongside an upgraded travel insurance option to better support passengers.

Since launching its fare bundle concept in 2024, more than one million travellers have customised their journeys using a growing selection of add-ons.

Currently, the Oman Air provides over ten options to enhance the travel experience, including airport fast-track services, priority boarding, extra legroom seating, and additional baggage, all integrated into a streamlined booking process.

Looking ahead, Oman Air plans to continue investing in passenger-focused improvements. Upcoming developments include onboard connectivity, a redesigned loyalty programme, updated cabin layouts, and further expansion of its route network.