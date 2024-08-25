Oman Air gets first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Oman Air has received the first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner out of three aircraft the airline had ordered for 2024.

Oman Air recently took delivery of its latest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, marking the first of three such aircraft scheduled for 2024, according to a press release issued by the airline. This new addition brings the total number of Dreamliners in Oman Air’s fleet to 10.

The aircraft, which arrived from Boeing’s facility in Seattle, features a two-class configuration with 30 business class seats and 258 economy class seats.

The introduction of this new Dreamliner aligns with Oman Air’s strategy to maintain a modern and efficient fleet, the company said. The airline’s CEO, Con Korfiatis, emphasised that the new aircraft will help optimise maintenance costs and ensure a seamless experience for passengers.

This move is also part of Oman Air’s broader goal to achieve financial sustainability while enhancing its reputation as a world-class carrier. The Boeing 787-9 is renowned for its innovative design and fuel efficiency, offering passengers a comfortable travel experience with its spacious cabins and large windows.

This latest addition to the fleet is expected to support Oman’s ambitions to boost tourism and connectivity, contributing to the country’s economic growth and development.