Oman Air launches direct flights to Amsterdam

Oman Air has announced the launch of direct flights between Muscat and Amsterdam, marking its 11th destination in Europe and a strategic expansion of its global route network.

Oman will operate four weekly flights to Amsterdam from July 1 2025.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held as part of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s state visit to the Netherlands. The event was attended by Con Korfiatis, CEO of Oman Air, and Pieter van Oord, CEO of Royal Schiphol Group.

“We’re proud to enter Amsterdam, marking our first direct connection to this vibrant city,” said Korfiatis. “As we continue to grow, we focus on destinations that align with our strategic goals and offer long-term opportunities for tourism and business exchange. Europe remains our second-largest market by revenue, and Amsterdam serves as a key hub for both leisure and corporate travel.”

Pieter van Oord welcomed the partnership, stating, “This direct link marks a significant milestone in strengthening ties between our two countries and enhancing connectivity for travellers in both directions. I am convinced that both countries will benefit from this connection.”

The Muscat-Amsterdam route will be operated by Oman Air’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The new service will initially run during the summer season, offering passengers seamless connections beyond Muscat to more than 40 destinations, including Thailand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Zanzibar.

Amsterdam will also be the first new route launched following Oman Air’s upcoming entry into the oneworld Alliance. As part of the alliance, Business Class passengers and oneworld Emerald, Sapphire, and Sindbad Gold & Silver members will gain access to the oneworld Lounge at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.