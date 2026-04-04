Oman unveils plan for sustainable growth under five-year plan

The Ministry for Economy of Oman has issued the Strategic Programs Volume for the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030), marking a key step in advancing its long-term development agenda under Oman Vision 2040.

Approved by Royal Decree No. 1/2026, the plan outlines 190 programs spanning 12 national priorities, structured across four pillars: People and Society, Economy and Development, Sustainable Environment, and Governance and Institutional Performance.

The document provides detailed frameworks for each program, including objectives, timelines, implementation mechanisms, and responsible entities.

It is designed to strengthen planning efficiency and ensure clear execution pathways, with all program linked to measurable performance indicators to enable continuous monitoring and evaluation.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy of Oman, Dr Nasser Rashid Al Maawali, said the plan reflects Oman’s priorities at a critical stage of its development. He noted that it aims to address existing challenges while taking advantage of emerging opportunities to boost competitiveness and achieve sustainable growth.

He noted that the plan was developed through a broad participatory approach involving government entities, the private sector, and civil society, ensuring that its outcomes are both realistic and comprehensive.

The strategy places particular emphasis on high-impact sectors such as manufacturing, tourism and the digital economy. It also highlights the importance of supporting industries including mining, food security, renewable energy, transport and logistics, as well as education and healthcare.

A key feature of the plan is its spatial dimension, which promotes balanced development across all governorates by leveraging local competitive advantages and strengthening decentralisation. This approach aims to enhance community participation and ensure more equitable distribution of development gains.

Implementation will take place in phases. The first phase, covering 2026–2027, includes 118 programs, followed by 72 programs in the second phase from 2028 to 2029. The year 2030 is intended as a transitional period to prepare for the next development cycle.

The plan’s framework is built on two main tracks: an economic track focused on diversification, innovation, and financial sustainability to reduce reliance on oil revenues, and a development track centered on infrastructure expansion and balanced social and environmental progress.

In total, 52 programs fall under the People and Society pillar, 95 under Economy and Development, 21 under Sustainable Environment, and 22 under Governance and Institutional Performance.

The Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan builds on the achievements of previous plans and seeks to deliver tangible economic and social impact, reinforcing Oman’s transition toward a diversified, sustainable, and knowledge-based economy.