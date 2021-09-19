Oman announces new exam dates for academic year 2021-22

MUSCAT: The Oman education ministry has announced new dates of examinations for the academic year 2021-22.

According to a report of Times of Oman, Article 15 of the decision stipulates that the end of the first semester exams for grades 5-12 in public schools, special education schools, and private schools that do not apply to the special assessment system and the adult education system for grades 7 to 12.

First semester:

Grades 5 to 8 exams begin on Sunday, January 2, 2022 and end on Sunday, January 9, 2022 Grades 9 and 10 exams begin on Sunday, January 2, 2022 and end on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 The 11th grade exams begin on Sunday, January 2, 2022 and end on Thursday, January 13, 2022 Examinations for general education diploma and its level in individual skills subjects and two languages ​​(French and German) start on Wednesday and Thursday, January 12 – 13, 2022 Examinations for the general diploma and its level, and the accompanying correction work, begin on Sunday, January 16, 2022, and end on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Article 16 said that the exams at the end of the second semester for grades 5-12 in public schools, special education schools, and private schools that do not apply to the special assessment system and the adult education system for grades 7 to 12.

Second semester:

Grades 5 to 8 exams start on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 and end on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Grades 9 and 10 exams start on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 and end on Sunday, May 29, 2022 The 11th grade exams begin on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, and end on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Examinations for the General Education Diploma and its level in the subjects of individual skills and two languages ​​(French and German) start on Wednesday and Thursday, June 1- 2, 2021 General diploma exams and its level and the accompanying correction work start on Sunday, June 5, 2022 and end on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Article 17 stipulates that exams for the second round of grades 5-12 in government schools, special education schools, and private schools that do not apply the special assessment system and the adult education system for grades 7 to 12 for the academic year 2021/2022 are as follows: