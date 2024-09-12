Man arrested for impersonating cop, theft in Oman

MUSCAT: Oman authorities on Thursday arrested a man on charges of impersonating a police officer, defrauding an emigrant and stealing money from him, local media reported.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) in a statement said that Al Buraimi Governorate Police Command arrested a person for impersonating a police officer, defrauding an expatriate and stealing money from him,

“The legal procedures are being completed against the accused,” the Royal Oman Police added.

