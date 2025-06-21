Oman authorities announce natural park in Muscat

The Oman authorities announced the establishment of a new public welfare initiative, the creation of a natural park, at the center of its capital city, Muscat.

In a Royal Decree issued, His Majesty the Sultan of Oman formally established a natural park in the Bousher Sands region of Muscat Governorate in a step aimed at eco-friendly urban expansion.

This endeavor, unveiled in collaboration with Muscat Municipality and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, seeks to protect and reimagine one of Muscat’s scarce natural landscapes into a sustainable, environmentally aware urban area. The project will be instrumental in advancing the national urban development plan by integrating environmental care with forward-thinking city planning.

Key aspects of the initiative include promoting the National Strategy for Urban Development through targeted stewardship of the natural landscape and cultural legacy. The project also aimed at converting the natural contours of Bousher Sands into a catalyst for sustainable progress and leisure and preserving a distinctive ecological treasure within the capital city

As stated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning: “The Bousher Sands Park project aligns with Oman’s national urban development strategy under the theme Natural Environment and Heritage Management. Its goal is to conserve the unique sandy landscape as a natural landmark, maintain the site’s environmental character, foster balance between urban development and nature, and connect city landmarks via green pathways.”

The ministry further noted: “The Bousher Sands Park project embodies the vision of ‘Greater Muscat’ through ‘Vital Muscat’ and ‘Productive Muscat’. Leisure activities and public areas boost Vital Muscat; local tourism and economic prospects enhance Productive Muscat. Licensing will support innovative environmental initiatives, and balanced growth reflects the principle of sustainable development.”

In this context, Muscat Municipality has finalized the design stage of the Bousher Sands Development Project, which will transform over 300,000 square metres in the Bousher Sands area of Muscat.

With sustainability as a central objective, the project aims to secure LEED certification for its structures, demonstrating a dedication to environmentally friendly urban growth while boosting the site’s attractiveness as a recreational and tourist destination.