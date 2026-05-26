MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has banned food delivery motorcycles from using major roads in an effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic accidents, according to a ministerial circular.

The ministry said the decision was taken following concerns over unsafe practices by some delivery riders on main roads, including speeding and violations of traffic regulations, which were seen as a threat to public safety.

Under the new directive, food delivery motorcycles will be required to use secondary roads and routes designated by the relevant authorities, while complying with approved traffic safety regulations.

The ministry urged delivery companies and restaurants to implement the measure and educate riders about the new rules and safe driving practices.

Officials said the move aims to create a safer traffic environment for all road users across the Sultanate.

Read More: Oman-UAE rail link 40 percent complete

Earlier, a major railway linking Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached a key milestone, with 40 percent of construction now complete, according to project officials.

The Hafeet Rail Company (Hafeet Rail), a joint venture project between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail and Mubadala Investment, will span 238 kilometres and is expected to play a significant role in strengthening economic ties between the two Gulf nations.

Construction work is continuing at an accelerated pace at several strategic locations along the routes, such as Al Ain, Buraimi, Wadi al Jazi, and Suhar, with construction teams navigating a mix of urban areas, industrial zones and challenging mountainous terrain.