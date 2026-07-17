Oman braces for extreme heat as mercury reaches 47C

Oman is experiencing one of its hottest summers in recent years, with health professionals urging citizens to take safety precautions as temperatures continue to rise.

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre in Oman has recorded dawn temperatures of 41C in Muscat, while afternoon is forecast to reach 46-47C in several parts of Oman. The hot conditions are expected to persist through July and August.

Doctors are advising residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity during peak heat hours of the day and to stay well hydrated to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Dr Mahmoud al Rahbi, Head of Emergencies at Samayil Hospital under the Ministry of Health of Oman, said people should avoid going outdoors during peak heat whenever possible.

For those who must be outside, he recommended drinking plenty of water, wearing loose, light-colored clothing, using sun protection, and taking regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

He said children, older adults and people living with chronic medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

Symptoms such as dizziness, severe headache, nausea, confusion, or fainting should not be ignored and require immediate movement to a cooler environment and medical advice.

Health experts recommended drinking water regularly throughout the day rather than consuming large quantities at once.

They also suggested including electrolyte-rich options such as coconut water, buttermilk, oral rehydration solutions, or lemon water with a pinch of salt.