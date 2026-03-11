Oman orders firm early payment of salaries ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

The Ministry of Labour of Oman has instructed private sector employers to pay workers their March 2026 salaries earlier than usual, ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labour of Oman has said all private sector establishments subject to the country’s Labour Law must ensure that wages for March are paid no later than Wednesday, 18 March 2026.

“On the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr 1447 AH, the Ministry of Labour notifies all private sector establishments subject to the Labour Law (Royal Decree No. 53/2023) of the necessity to expedite the payment of workers’ wages for the month of March 2026, no later than Wednesday, March 18, 2026.”

Class X exams cancelled, Class XII paper postponed in Middle East

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class X board examinations and postponed a Class XII exam for schools in Oman and other Middle East countries due to the prevailing regional situation.

In a circular issued on 5 March, the CBSE stated that all Class X examinations scheduled between 7 March 2026 and 11 March 2026 have been cancelled.

The board also confirmed that exams previously postponed on 2 March 2026, 5 March and 6 March have now been cancelled as well.