Oman announces Eid Al-Adha holidays

MUSCAT: The Government of Oman has declared the Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays for the Islamic year 1446 AH.

The holidays on Eid’s occasion will start on Thursday, June 5, 2025, corresponding to 9 Zul-Hijjah 1446 AH, and will continue until Monday, June 9, 2025, corresponding to 13 Zul-Hijjah 1446 AH.

Employees in government organisations, public organisations or entities, and private sector businesses will observe the break. The official work will resume on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Labour has declared that if required, work may resume during the holiday period, and compensation leaves will be granted later on by applicable regulations.

On occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Ministry warmly extended its heartfelt congratulations to his Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the people of Oman, and Muslims globally, wishing them good health, happiness, and many blessings

Eid Al-Adha is a key Islamic holiday in Oman, celebrating the end of the Hajj pilgrimage. It honours the spirit of sacrifice and brings Muslims together in unity.

Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee announced that the Zill Hajj moon was sighted on Tuesday, and Eid ul-Adha will be observed on June 6, 2025.

The Day of Arafah will be observed on June 5 as the committee confirmed that testimonies of the moon sighting were received from various regions, including Sudair, Makkah, Tabuk, Tameer, Riyadh, and other areas across Saudi Arabia.

According to Arab media, the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Brunei, meaning Eid ul Adha will be observed on 7 June. Similarly, Malaysia also did not witness the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon, confirming the same date for Eid celebrations there.

In contrast, Indonesia has officially announced the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon. As a result, Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated in Indonesia on Thursday, 6 June.