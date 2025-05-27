Zill Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid ul Adha on June 6

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee announced that the Zill Hajj moon was sighted on Tuesday, and Eid ul Adha will be observed on June 6, 2025.

The Day of Arafah will be observed on June 5 as the committee confirmed that testimonies of the moon sighting were received from various regions, including Sudair, Makkah, Tabuk, Tameer, Riyadh, and other areas across Saudi Arabia.

According to Arab media, the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Brunei, meaning Eid ul Adha will be observed on, 7 June. Similarly, Malaysia also did not witness the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon, confirming the same date for Eid celebrations there.

In contrast, Indonesia has officially announced the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon. As a result, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in Indonesia on Thursday, 6 June.

Kuwait’s Al Ojairi Scientific Centre, the dedicated astronomical and scientific knowledge centre of the country announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on June 6, Friday.

The variation in dates is common among different countries depending on local moon sightings and astronomical observations.

Eid ul Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Preparations for the festival are underway, with cattle markets set up across Pakistan for the purchase of sacrificial animals.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid ul Adha.