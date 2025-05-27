web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Zill Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid ul Adha on June 6

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee announced that the Zill Hajj moon was sighted on Tuesday, and Eid ul Adha will be observed on June 6, 2025.

The Day of Arafah will be observed on June 5 as the committee confirmed that testimonies of the moon sighting were received from various regions, including Sudair, Makkah, Tabuk, Tameer, Riyadh, and other areas across Saudi Arabia.

According to Arab media, the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Brunei, meaning Eid ul Adha will be observed on, 7 June. Similarly, Malaysia also did not witness the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon, confirming the same date for Eid celebrations there.

In contrast, Indonesia has officially announced the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon. As a result, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in Indonesia on Thursday, 6 June.

Kuwait’s Al Ojairi Scientific Centre, the dedicated astronomical and scientific knowledge centre of the country announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on June 6, Friday.

The variation in dates is common among different countries depending on local moon sightings and astronomical observations.

Eid ul Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Preparations for the festival are underway, with cattle markets set up across Pakistan for the purchase of sacrificial animals.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid ul Adha.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.