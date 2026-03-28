Oman launches OMR15m development project

OMAN: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has announced plans to implement a major infrastructure enhancement project at Thumrait Industrial City in the Dhofar Governorate, in a move aimed at strengthening Oman’s industrial sector and attracting domestic and foreign investment.

Hassan bin Marhoon Al Marhoon, Director General of Thumrait Industrial City, said the project will cover an area of approximately 3.9 million square metres and is expected to cost around OMR15 million.

Speaking to the Oman News Agency, Hassan bin Marhoon Al Marhoon said the development will include an integrated package of essential infrastructure and services designed to make the industrial city more attractive to investors.

“The project includes the construction of internal road networks, water and sewage systems, fire suppression networks, rainwater drainage channels and solar-powered road lighting,” he said.

In addition, the project will also see the development of fencing works, which will contribute to providing an integrated infrastructure that supports the growth of industrial activities.

He added that the development project includes the construction of a services building and several ready-made entrepreneurial complexes that aim to support entrepreneurs and provide equipped workspaces to start their industrial and commercial projects.

He emphasised that this project comes within the plans of the Madayn to develop industrial cities in various governorates of Oman, which enhances the attractiveness of industrial investment and contributes to diversifying the national economy.

Hassan bin Marhoon Al Marhoon also highlighted the wider economic benefits, including the creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities for Omani citizens.

He explained that what distinguishes Thumrait Industrial City is its proximity to concession areas, quarry sites, and the Najd agricultural region, and therefore it targets various types of industrial investments such as mining, gypsum, cement, building materials, food products, and various manufacturing industries.