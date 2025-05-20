web analytics
Oman expatriates citizenship update

TOP NEWS

MUSCAT: Oman has revised citizenship framework as Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No. 17/2025, granting Omani nationality to 156 expatriates.

The decree follows the enactment of a new Omani Nationality Law, which came into effect on February 2, 2025, replacing the previous law under Royal Decree No. 38/2014.

The new law outlines detailed pathways for acquiring citizenship of Oman, including by birth, marriage, and naturalization, while reinforcing the Sultanate’s firm stance on dual nationality—prohibited except through specific royal approval.

Key provisions include:

Citizenship by marriage: Foreigners who gain citizenship through marriage may lose it if the marriage ends within five years due to divorce or desertion.

Loss of citizenship: Grounds for revocation include acquiring a foreign nationality without approval, insulting the Sultan, affiliating with hostile organizations, working for foreign or enemy governments, and committing serious crimes.

Children’s rights: Loss of nationality by a parent does not affect children’s citizenship status.

Read more: Oman secures OMR 11.5 billion windfall through extended Block 53 deal

Reinstatement: Citizenship may be restored if disqualifying circumstances cease to exist.

The law also emphasizes national loyalty, stating that absence from Oman for over 24 consecutive months without justification may result in citizenship loss.

This decree signals a continued effort by Oman to manage integration while safeguarding national identity and security.

The individuals granted citizenship represent a small but significant group under a carefully regulated system aimed at reinforcing the Sultanate’s strategic and cultural interests.

