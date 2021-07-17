Oman extends total all-day lockdown during Eidul Azha holidays

MUSCAT: Oman has extended its total all-day lockdown during the Eidul Azha holidays, beginning from July 20 which is the first day of the Eid festival and ending on Saturday, July 24, at 4:00 am for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The total lockdown was imposed on Eidul Azha holidays following the directives of Oman’s Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19.

The movement of people outside their homes is prohibited, whether on foot or in vehicles during the period. At the end of the lockdown, people and businesses will need to follow the revised timings of the ongoing movement ban at night, from 5 pm to 4 am, until July 31, Times of Oman reported.

However, certain individuals will be allowed to travel during the lockdown hours including healthcare workers, emergency services personnel, and vehicles that offer electricity and water transport and maintenance services.

Workers in private hospitals and pharmacies authorised by the Ministry of Health to stay open at night are also allowed to venture outside their homes, for work.

Those who have appointments at the country’s ports and airports can also travel to their destination.

The same goes for workers in factories and those involved in loading and unloading goods from factories and warehouses, although they are not allowed to exit the premises of their place of work.

Some fuel stations will also stay open, as approved by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), in consultation with the relevant companies.

Workers who need to get to oil and gas fields will also be permitted to move about at night, as will employees in private and public media houses. The latter will be provided a pass from the Ministry of Information that permits them to travel during the movement ban.

Moreover, Oman will lift the travel ban issued on passengers flying in from Brunei Darussalam and Singapore, effective from 5 pm on Monday, July 19.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee had decided that no Eid Al-Adha prayers, no traditional pre-Eid souqs and no gatherings would be allowed in the Sultanate.

Among those covered the ban on gatherings include family reunions, Eid greeting assemblies and collective celebrations of Eid.

The Omani authorities also extended the night-time closure of commercial establishments as well as movement limits of residents and vehicles, except on the three days of Eid Al-Adha, until the end of July.

No businesses are allowed to operate from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. the next day, Arab News quoted the government state news agency ONA.

