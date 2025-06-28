Oman’s freelance digital sector thrives with government backing

Oman’s freelance digital work sector is expanding significantly with the changes in the global labour market as well as developments in the digital economy,

Oman’s initiatives to empower youth and offer steady incomes through a variety of online channels is supporting the rise.

Azza bint Ibrahim Al-Kindi, Director of Commercial Affairs and E-Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, maintained that e-commerce has emerged as a leading freelance sector. A notable effort is the “Freelance License Record,” enabling Omanis to conduct online business legally with low costs and well-defined regulations.

She emphasized the lower startup cost in comparison to physical stores and the wider market reach through digital platforms, which enable Omani businesses to reach both local and foreign clients.

Young Omani citizens’ talents are improved by freelance digital chances, which also offer a flexible source of income. Now, more than 200 activities are eligible for freelancing licenses, and the “Ma’roof Oman” platform validates authorized online retailers to boost customer trust.

This field fosters employment in sectors such as marketing, design, and software development, encouraging innovation, technical expertise, and economic variety.

The National E-Commerce Plan (2022–2027) features training initiatives to integrate entrepreneurs into platforms like Amazon and Noon. Additional measures include boosting IT skills via the “Makeen” program and promoting SME participation in global supply networks.

Freelancing creates a low-risk setting for young Omanis to experiment with business concepts, enhancing entrepreneurial spirit and preparing them to launch their own enterprises.