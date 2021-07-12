Oman hotels offer staycation packages for Eidul Adha lockdown

MUSCAT: With Eidul Adha around the corner, hotels in Oman have rolled out offers for people to spend the lockdown phase during the upcoming holidays.

Most of the country will be under lockdown during the three days of Eid, which begins on Tuesday (July 20). Authorities have announced the Eid holidays from Sunday (July 19) to Thursday (Jul 22).

Keeping in view the holidays, hotels have introduced four-day staycation packages, enabling people to arrive before the lockdown, and leave once it ends.

Sahab Resort, located up in the mountains of Jabal Akhdar where temperatures are far cooler than in the plains below, is offering people a package of OMR300 for double occupancy, three-night stay inclusive of all meals.

“We also have a deluxe suite priced at OMR350, and a family suite for OMR550,” said Arup Singh Deo, the Director of Operations and Projects at Al Nahda Hotels and Resorts.

“Our other operation, Al Nahda Resort and Spa, has prices starting at OMR180 for the executive suite, OMR210 for the premium suite, and OMR350 for our exclusive Royal Suite, all inclusive of all meals.”

Located in Climes which are also cooler in Dhofar governorate, Alila Hinu Bay is among many hotels and resorts expecting to welcome vaccinated visitors to experience the Khareef season.

“This Eid, one night is on us when you stay for three nights or more,” explained Martin Persson, general manager of Alila Hinu Bay.

“Enjoy complimentary a la carte breakfast at SeaSalt, indulge in delightful cuisine, complimentary resort activities and signature spa treatments at Spa Alila, all crafted for those who have a profound desire for luxury discoveries in life, with a true balance of harmony and a humble nature. Embark on a harmonious journey of land, sea and sky in the heart of Dhofar, and reconnect with nature surrounded by mindful luxury. Stay for three nights or more and enjoy an extra night complimentary.”

Grand Millennium Hotel in Bowshar offers a four-day package that is priced at OMR160 (inclusive of two meals) for couple, and OMR240 for a family of four.

“We have about 100 twin rooms, where two rooms are adjacent to each other, so this is a great opportunity for families to spend some time together, as well as enjoy their privacy,” said Ishaq Qazi, the head of sales for Grand Millennium.

“This is an opportunity for families to spend some time out of the house and with each other.

The Grand Millennium also offers in-house facilities to guests on check-in, such as gym and swimming pool with room rates inclusive of breakfast and either lunch or dinner. A 20 per cent discount on all food and beverage options is also include.

Families can pay OMR70 for adults and two children per night at the Kempinkski hotel at Al Mouj in Seeb for a minimum stay of four nights.

They can also benefit from free breakfast, a 20 per cent discount on all other food and beverage, and spa treatments, during their stay. Use of the gym and pool is free, but reservations will need to be made, as these facilities will be operating at reduced capacity.

“In the days around the lockdown, walk-ins who wish to dine with us can use our restaurants until about 4 pm,” said Firas Rashid, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

“In-house guests can use it until about 10:30 pm. We’ve got great activities for our kids as well: our kids’ club is open for guests, in line with COVID protocols, however, we will have no group activities,” he added. “We have already received a lot of enquiries for our staycations, with the Eid holidays now known, and we expect bookings to be made soon.”

Radisson also introduced offers at their hotels in Muscat and Sohar. At both the Hormuz Grand Muscat, a Radisson Collection Hotel, and Park Inn by Radisson Muscat, guests who book for four nights need to only pay for three. Rates at the Hormuz begin at OMR129 and go up to OMR246 for two adults and two children.

At Park inn, packages range between OMR69 and OMR126. At the Radisson Blu Hotel in Muscat, guests can expect rates from OMR99 to OMR150 for two adults. All three hotels have this offer from July 15 to 31.

Radisson Blu in Sohar has also introduced this special offer, albeit only from July 19 to 23. Guests can expect to pay between OMR126 and OMR207 for a four-night package during the Eid Al Adha holidays.